Dubai Police issue traffic alerts for two accidents, urge motorists to drive carefully

Two accidents occurred on Saturday evening — on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and on Al Khail Road

Published: Sat 8 Nov 2025, 5:36 PM

The Dubai Police issued an advisory on Saturday evening, alerting commuters of a traffic accident that has caused congestion.

The accident took place on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road before the Global Village, heading toward Jabal Ali.

The Dubai Police also issued another traffic update, warning of a multi-vehicle accident on Al Khail Road after the Dubai Mall Bridge, toward Business Bay Crossing.

They urged motorists to drive with caution.

