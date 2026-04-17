Dubai Police apprehend motorists, seize vehicles over reckless stunts during rainfall

Dubai Police have apprehended several motorists and seized their vehicles after they turned recent rainfall into an opportunity for dangerous stunts across the emirate.

Drivers were caught drifting, swerving suddenly, and causing road disturbances in multiple areas, endangering both their lives and those of others.

Authorities stressed that such behaviour becomes even more dangerous in wet conditions, as slippery roads and reduced tyre grip significantly increase the risk of losing control and causing serious accidents.

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Violations were recorded in areas including Al Ruwayyah and Lahbab, where the vehicles involved were impounded and legal action taken. Offences ranged from reckless driving and performing stunts to creating disturbances and excessive vehicle noise.

Watch the video below, as shared by Dubai Police:

Police warned that under Decree No. 30 of 2023, impound release fees can go up to Dh50,000, urging motorists to drive responsibly, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic reaffirmed that Dubai Police will continue intensified traffic patrols across the emirate and will take strict action against any behaviour that threatens road safety.

He urged drivers to follow traffic regulations, avoid risky behaviour, especially during rainy weather, reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and ensure their vehicles, particularly tyres, are in proper condition.

The public is also encouraged to report dangerous driving through the Police Eye app or by calling 901, as maintaining road safety remains a shared responsibility.