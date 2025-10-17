Watch: Dubai Police seize vehicle for reckless driving, nearly hitting delivery rider

The Dubai Police have impounded a vehicle after its driver engaged in reckless behavior, endangering the life of a motorbike rider.

In a video shared on X, the vehicle can be seen changing multiple lanes recklessly, almost hitting the motorbike. The delivery rider can be seen trying to keep a safe distance from the it and other cars on the road.

The police warned motorists of the consequences of reckless driving, saying it not only threatens the driver's life but also poses a danger to the lives of others.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

@DubaiPoliceHQ have impounded a vehicle following an incident in which the driverâs reckless behavior endangered the life of a motorcyclist.

Reckless driving jeopardizes the driverâs safety and the lives of others on the road. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/DIvtVJfqHU — Dubai PoliceØ´Ø±Ø·Ø© Ø¯Ø¨Ù (@DubaiPoliceHQ) October 17, 2025

Driving in a manner that endangers one's own life and that of others incurs a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.