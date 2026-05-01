Dubai Police seize vehicle after driver removes licence plate, runs red light

Dubai Police summoned a driver caught running a red light on high speed, a move authorities said endangered lives and violated traffic laws.

The motorist had also deliberately removed the vehicle's front licence plate, according to the authority. Footage released by Dubai Police shows the car speeding through a road without a front licence plate.

The UAE has strict rules and regulations in place to ensure the safety of its residents and tourists. One among those are the hefty fines on overspeeding.

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Check out the video below, as shared by Dubai Police:

Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in Dubai. To know the full list of traffic fines in Dubai, check out our detailed guide.

Already in place in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai is a hefty Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving while Ras Al Khaimah has a penalty of up to Dh20,000 and a three-month vehicle impoundment policy. If fines are not paid and impounded cars are not claimed within three months, the vehicles are auctioned in Ras Al Khaimah.

These stringent measures are designed to enhance road safety and deter reckless driving in the UAE

Vehicle impoundment

The authority has seized the vehicle. The offence carries a Dh50,000 vehicle release fine under Decree No.30 of 2023 governing vehicle impoundment in Dubai.

Vehicle impoundments, which is usually imposed along with a heavy fine and black points, falls among the list of heftier penalties in the UAE. Under this, vehicles are either impounded at a provided location. During this period, the vehicle is not to be used.

The penalty may be imposed in case of serious violations that can range from jumping signals to modifying cars to increase noise.

To retrieve the vehicle after it has been towed away by authorities, the release process may differ from city to city. Check the full report on what to do if your car gets impounded in UAE.