Dubai Police seize nearly 3,800 e-scooters, bikes over safety violations

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 11:48 AM Last updated: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 11:52 AM

About 3,800 e-scooters, bicycles and e-bikes were seized by the Naif Police Station in its jurisdiction for various violations, including the use in non-designated areas or on public roads, Dubai Police said on Saturday.

Brig Omar Musa Ashour, acting director of Naif Police Station, said since the beginning of this year, a total of 3,779 were seized, including 2,286 bicycles, 771 e-bikes, and 722 scooters.

He said “Dubai Police spares no effort in improving road safety and ensuring a sense of security through intensified traffic enforcement aimed at curbing violations, catching reckless drivers, contributing to road security, and reducing fatal accidents.”

He also underscored the importance of adhering to safety and security measures when riding scooters, electric, or regular bicycles. “These include riding in designated lanes, not using jogging or walking lanes, not carrying passengers on electric scooters or items that could affect balance, and not making significant modifications to the vehicle."

Dubai Police called on cyclists to strictly follow traffic rules and guidelines, stick to permitted roads and lanes, and comply with all security and safety requirements mentioned in designated areas to ensure public safety.