Dubai Police seize 26 vehicles for loud noises, illegal modifications in 24 hours

In a span of 24 hours, Dubai Police have seized 23 vehicles and three motorbikes whose drivers had made illegal modifications that caused loud noises and disturbances in Al Khawaneej area, authorities said on Friday.

Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said, "24 traffic fines were issued against the violators; and the fine for releasing an impounded vehicle can reach up to Dh10,000 each.”

He warned drivers against equipping vehicles with technologies that increase engine speed, causing noise, disturbance, and danger to residents in residential areas. He also cautioned motorists against reckless and careless driving that could endanger their own lives, the lives of others, or public safety or cause damage to the roads.

He also urged the community to report negative behaviours through the 'Police Eye' or 'We Are All Police' services available on the Dubai Police smart app or by calling 901. He asked the public to support the 'A Safe Road for Everyone' campaign by promoting responsible driving and road safety.