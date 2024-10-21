Dubai Police seek help to identify man who died in traffic accident

Dubai Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who died in a traffic accident victim.

The man was found dead after a traffic accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road going to Sharjah, carrying no identification documents.

Since the body was transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology for examination, no one has come forward to report the individual missing, according to the Police.

The case is now currently within the Al Qusais Police Station’s jurisdiction.