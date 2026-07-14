Dubai Police's new road safety campaign to provide free vehicle inspections

Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Department of Traffic, in cooperation with 'ENOC AutoPro', launched the 'Summer Without Accidents' campaign to enhance road safety and security.

It was announced that ENOC AutoPro will offer free vehicle inspections during the campaign through its maintenance workshops, covering 10 key safety checks, including tyres and engine oil, to ensure vehicle roadworthiness.

Zaid Abdul Rahman Al Qufaidi, Executive Director of the Retail Sector at ENOC AutoPro added that the company will organise a raffle through its social media platforms for four free tyres for vehicles that undergo the inspection, as part of its awareness programmes.

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Col. Talal Al Mansouri, Director of the Traffic Awareness Department, accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, honoured the Traffic Safety and Awareness Team in recognition of their efforts and outstanding contributions.

Col. Talal said that traffic fatalities have become a serious threat to the safety of road users. To address these challenges, police leadership has mobilised all available resources in coordination with relevant entities, seeking appropriate solutions to prevent traffic fatalities while keeping the national target of lowering road accident deaths firmly in sight.

Lt. Col. Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, Director of the Traffic Awareness Department at the General Department of Traffic, said, "This campaign is in line with the UAE Government's vision and future directions to enhance quality of life and support the traffic safety system, in line with the objectives of 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which aims to establish the country's position among the world's best in safety and security, including the reduction of traffic accident fatalities."

He added, "The campaign also reflects the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, police leadership, and strategic partners in implementing best global practices, employing modern technologies and smart systems, and promoting a culture of traffic safety — contributing to the protection of lives and the enhancement of road safety, in line with the nation's vision of building a safer and more sustainable society."