Dubai Police's new AI traffic system to detect seatbelt, mobile phone violations

The Dubai Police have unveiled an Intelligent Traffic System that automatically detects five types of traffic violations without human intervention. The AI-powered platform, showcased at GITEX Global 2025, analyses live footage to identify offences in real time and assess how well drivers follow road rules.

Developed as a unified digital system, it uses artificial intelligence and data analytics to record violations. The system can detect five key offences: not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone while driving, obstructing traffic flow, stopping in the middle of the road without reason, and failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

The platform provides live updates on the number of monitored vehicles and recorded violations, offering an instant overview of traffic compliance across Dubai. It also generates detailed statistics by hour, day, and year, enabling authorities to make data-driven decisions for smarter traffic planning and faster emergency response.

A top official said the system enhances field performance by automating routine traffic monitoring tasks, allowing police teams to focus on strategic duties. “It is smarter, fairer, and more efficient, and plays an important role in enhancing traffic safety across the emirate,” he said.