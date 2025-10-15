  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 23, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.2°C

Dubai Police's new AI traffic system to detect seatbelt, mobile phone violations

The AI-powered platform analyses live footage to identify offences in real time and assess how well drivers follow road rules

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 3:00 PM

Top Stories

Global Village opens today: Crowds build up 2 hours before 'milestone' season

Global Village opens today: Crowds build up 2 hours before 'milestone' season

Flydubai to add meals, in-flight entertainment in economy class from November

Flydubai to add meals, in-flight entertainment in economy class from November

UAE fines, shuts down unlicensed education centre for serious violations

UAE fines, shuts down unlicensed education centre for serious violations

The Dubai Police have unveiled an Intelligent Traffic System that automatically detects five types of traffic violations without human intervention. The AI-powered platform, showcased at GITEX Global 2025, analyses live footage to identify offences in real time and assess how well drivers follow road rules.

Developed as a unified digital system, it uses artificial intelligence and data analytics to record violations. The system can detect five key offences: not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone while driving, obstructing traffic flow, stopping in the middle of the road without reason, and failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Festival of Lights 2025: Celebrate multicultural spirit at Wafi City Dubai

thumb-image

Marco Penge: England’s rising golf star chasing Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai

thumb-image

One in four UAE residents unsure of financial future: HSBC survey

thumb-image

Sharjah Police puts warning leaflets on vehicles randomly parked around mosques

thumb-image

Who should say “I love you” first — him or her?

 

The platform provides live updates on the number of monitored vehicles and recorded violations, offering an instant overview of traffic compliance across Dubai. It also generates detailed statistics by hour, day, and year, enabling authorities to make data-driven decisions for smarter traffic planning and faster emergency response.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A top official said the system enhances field performance by automating routine traffic monitoring tasks, allowing police teams to focus on strategic duties. “It is smarter, fairer, and more efficient, and plays an important role in enhancing traffic safety across the emirate,” he said.