Dubai Police said they impounded 1,903 electric scooters in one week, amid dangerous riding practices, particularly reckless stunts performed by teenagers in public areas, including riding on one wheel.

At Jumeirah's Kite Beach alone, 1,194 electric bikes and scooters were impounded in one week. Several dangerous incidents involving teenagers had been observed in the area, with videos circulating online showing riders lifting their scooters onto one wheel and performing reckless stunts in areas frequented by the public, said Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

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Such stunts can cause riders to lose their balance and control, significantly increasing the risk of falls and collisions with pedestrians, authorities said, adding that the danger is particularly serious in crowded recreational areas, where families, children and beachgoers are frequently present.

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“These practices are not a form of entertainment or a demonstration of skill. They are reckless actions that could have tragic consequences,” Brigadier Juma Salem stressed.

Police said they will not tolerate dangerous riding practices and will continue deploying additional traffic patrols and enforcement teams, with special attention to be given to areas where violations have been repeatedly observed.

Parents were urged to take an active role in supervising their children and ensuring they use electric scooters responsibly, follow safety measures, including using designated riding areas, wearing protective equipment, particularly helmets, and staying away from crowded pedestrian and family areas. Riders were urged to avoid excessive speed, not carry passengers or perform any manoeuvres that could result in losing control of a scooter.

At the same time, police also urged the public not to circulate videos online, as these could encourage other teenagers to imitate the behaviour, calling on the public to report these violations directly to authorities through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901.

Brigadier Juma added that such incidents also create an impression that does not reflect Dubai’s reputation as a safe and responsible city. “These are isolated actions committed by a small number of individuals who disregard the rules. They do not reflect the behaviour of the wider community”.