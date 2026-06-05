Watch: Dubai motorists drive on hard shoulder to bypass traffic; 4,504 fined this year

The hard shoulder is reserved for emergencies, Dubai Police reminded, urging residents to follow the rules

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 5 Jun 2026, 12:11 PM
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Dubai Police issued a traffic violation warning on Friday, cautioning motorists against driving on the hard shoulder. Sharing a video of cars trying to bypass traffic driving on the road shoulder, the police said that 4,504 such violations have been recorded since the start of the year.

The hard shoulder is reserved for emergencies — not for bypassing traffic. Keeping it clear allows emergency vehicles to respond quickly when every second counts, they said, urging residents to follow the rules and not put lives at risk.


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