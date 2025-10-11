  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Oct 11, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 19, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.1°C

Traffic alert: Dubai Police warn of accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes due to congestion in the area

Published: Sat 11 Oct 2025, 3:22 PM

Top Stories

'Way to contact me directly': Sharjah Ruler calls on public to join Census 2025

'Way to contact me directly': Sharjah Ruler calls on public to join Census 2025

Dubai's Global Village: 600 drones, skydivers, fireworks to light up Season 30 launch

Dubai's Global Village: 600 drones, skydivers, fireworks to light up Season 30 launch

UAE vs Oman: Free spots to watch World Cup qualifiers

UAE vs Oman: Free spots to watch World Cup qualifiers

Dubai Police have issued a traffic update, warning residents of an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Saturday afternoon. The mishap has caused traffic disruption on E311, after Al Yalayis Street Bridge towards Dubai before Al Khail Road exit.

Motorists have been warned of congestion in the area and have been urged to take caution and use alternative routes.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: How AI is helping detect breast cancer early, transforming dental treatment

thumb-image

UAE: Abu Dhabi court awards man Dh100,000 after dental implant goes wrong

thumb-image

At least 28 dead as heavy rains in Mexico cause overflowing rivers, road collapses

thumb-image

UN official in Dubai: Record 305 million people need aid, but funding drops below 50%

thumb-image

Israel government approves Gaza hostage release deal

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.