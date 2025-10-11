Traffic alert: Dubai Police warn of accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Dubai Police have issued a traffic update, warning residents of an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Saturday afternoon. The mishap has caused traffic disruption on E311, after Al Yalayis Street Bridge towards Dubai before Al Khail Road exit.

Motorists have been warned of congestion in the area and have been urged to take caution and use alternative routes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.