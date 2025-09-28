  • search in Khaleej Times
Luxury Dubai plate BB 88 sold for Dh14 million as auction revenue nears Dh98 million

Many buyers consider these plates a status symbol, with unique combinations often holding personal or cultural significance

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 8:15 PM

Asia Cup final: Kuldeep rattles Pakistan's batting order, sending Faheem back to pavilion

Look: 42-metre Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame steal the show at Kolkata festival

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

Dubai’s latest open auction for exclusive vehicle number plates has once again attracted big spenders, pulling in a total revenue of Dh97.95 million.

The 119th edition of the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) open auction, held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on Saturday (September 27), saw fierce bidding for 90 premium plates across multiple categories.

The standout of the night was plate BB 88, which sold for a staggering Dh14 million. Other top sellers included Y 31 at Dh6.27 million, and M 78 BB 777 which sold for at Dh6 million.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Collectors and enthusiasts vied for 90 premium number plates with two, three, four, and five digits across the codes AA, BB, K, L, M, N, P, Q, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z. Many buyers consider these plates a status symbol, with unique combinations often holding personal or cultural significance.

The sale of plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Participation required a refundable security deposit of Dh25,000 and a registration fee of Dh120. Buyers could register online or through RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha, with payments accepted via cheque or credit card.

The auction format — offered both in-person and online — has become a regular feature in Dubai, consistently drawing strong interest from residents who see distinctive plates as more than just numbers, but as investments and symbols of prestige.