Dubai plans 'trackless trams' project in 8 locations across the emirate

Dubai's Crown Prince directed the study of the implementation of 'trackless trams' project across eight locations in the city on Sunday.

Under these directives, the Roads and Transport Authority will study the project which is aimed at being an autonomous and eco-friendly electric transport system.

The announcement comes on the 10th anniversary of the Dubai Tram.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, thanked the RTA team for their commitment to pioneering AI-driven solutions and empowering national talent to lead this transformation.

"Dubai will continue to expand its infrastructure, driving accelerated growth and enriching the lives of its people," said the Crown Prince.