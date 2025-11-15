  • search in Khaleej Times
RTA announces temporary partial closure of Jumeirah Street

A section of the road from Jumeirah Mosque to Union House will be partially closed between 6am and 7.30am on November 16

Published: Sat 15 Nov 2025, 7:01 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced expected traffic delays on Jumeirah Street on Sunday (November 16).

The authority noted that the delays are due to a temporary road closure.

According to the RTA, a section of the road from Jumeirah Mosque to Union House will be partially closed between 6am and 7.30am.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and leave early to avoid delays during the closure period.