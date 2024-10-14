Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon37.2°C

Dubai: Parking spaces full at Centrepoint Metro station as Gitex begins

The Roads and Transport Authority urged visitors to use public transport to reach the exhibition

Published: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 12:31 PM

Updated: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 12:32 PM

Parking spaces at Dubai's Centrepoint Metro Station have reached their full capacity, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Monday.

This comes as Gitex 2024 kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Residents and visitors have been advised to use alternate parking options, such as Jebal Ali or Etisalat by e& metro stations.

They have also been urged to use public transport to reach the exhibition.

Gitex, an annual tech and start-up event, is taking place across two venues in Dubai – at DWTC (October 14-18) and Dubai Harbour (October 13-16). Authorities assured that security and traffic plans have been put in place to ensure the flow of people and traffic.

The RTA previously advised visitors to use alternate routes and public transport, with expected congestion due to the exhibition.

Dedicated taxi areas and shuttle buses have been introduced to ensure smooth commute for travellers.

