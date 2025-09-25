  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Parkin resolves issue after parked vehicles cause traffic obstruction

Residents had raised concern over parked vehicles causing inconvenience in the area

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 10:05 PM

Sharjah Police extradite wanted Interpol fraudsters to Nepal, Uzbekistan

UAE bans AI misuse of national symbols, public figures without approval

KT+150 announced: 150 names you need to know

Vehicles parked in an inconvenient manner can cause issues to residents and other motorists in the area, blocking off access for essential services. Such a case was brought to the notice of Parkin recently, and Dubai's paid public parking services provider took prompt action to rectify the issue.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Parkin illustrated a case where multiple vehicles parked in a road shoulder were causing inconvenience to residents in the area.

"After residents commented about one of the areas, Parkin has taken necessary action. Parked vehicles were impeding traffic, the problem has been solved to make traffic more accessible and safer for all," they said.

The before-and-after photos showed how it made a difference after the parked vehicles were removed.

The post also had a voice note from one of the residents, who said she and her neighbours are thankful for the solution. "This will be life-changing for us, the residents living on this street. The school bus can get through... if one of needed an ambulance, that can get through now. Thank you," she is heard saying.