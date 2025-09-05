Up to Dh2,000 fine: Dubai Police warn drivers against dangers of overspeeding

Dubai Police on Friday issued a renewed warning to motorists about the dangers of overspeeding, urging drivers to act responsibly to ensure safety on the roads.

Authorities emphasised that driving at excessive speeds significantly reduces reaction time and increases the severity of crashes, endangering not only the driver but also other road users.

In a social media post, Dubai Police released a video compilation showing multiple incidents of vehicles speeding through the left lane of highways. The footage highlights how reckless driving behaviour can quickly escalate into dangerous situations.

While the left lane is typically reserved for faster-moving vehicles, police clarified that this does not justify breaking speed limits. "A moment of recklessness can cost lives," the authorities wrote on X, reinforcing the message that safety must always come first, regardless of the lane or traffic conditions.

Residents are also reminded that traffic violations can be reported easily through the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police app, empowering the community to play an active role in promoting road safety.

Hefty fines for traffic violations

The UAE has strict rules and regulations in place to ensure the safety of its residents and tourists. One among those are the hefty fines on overspeeding.

Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in Dubai. To know the full list of traffic fines in Dubai, check out our detailed guide.

Already in place in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai is a hefty Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving while Ras Al Khaimah has a penalty of up to Dh20,000 and a three-month vehicle impoundment policy. If fines are not paid and impounded cars are not claimed within three months, the vehicles are auctioned in Ras Al Khaimah.

These stringent measures are designed to enhance road safety and deter reckless driving in the UAE.