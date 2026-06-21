Dubai records over 1,000 traffic accidents involving delivery bikes in 2025; here's why

Dubai recorded more than 1,000 traffic accidents involving delivery motorcycles in 2025, up from 854 the previous year, despite stricter regulations, lane restrictions and increased enforcement aimed at improving road safety.

The figures come as Dubai Police issued nearly 80,000 traffic violations to delivery riders in 2025, compared with just over 70,000 the previous year, underscoring persistent road safety challenges within the fast-growing sector.

While speeding is often cited as a leading cause of motorcycle crashes, a review of traffic accident cases, court rulings, and accounts from motorists suggest a more complex picture. Many collisions were linked to sudden lane changes, blind spots, failure to maintain safe distances, and risky manoeuvres by both riders and and drivers.

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Several court cases found motorists at fault after changing lanes without ensuring the road was clear, striking delivery motorcycles travelling alongside them but hidden from view. Investigators repeatedly cited distracted driving, failure to check blind spots, and poor awareness of surrounding traffic as contributing factors.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said many delivery-bike crashes are the result of human error rather than excessive speed.

“Our analysis indicates that many delivery motorcycle crashes are not necessarily linked to excessive speed but to human error, particularly sudden lane changes and failure to account for blind spots. Delivery riders are among the most vulnerable road users, and both motorists and riders must exercise greater caution, especially in congested areas where visibility can be limited,” he said.

Motorists involved in such crashes described a common scenario — delivery bikes appearing suddenly from blind spots or attempting to pass through narrow gaps between vehicles.

One driver said she never saw the delivery motorcycle that struck her vehicle because it approached from an area outside her field of vision. Another recalled slowing near an intersection when two delivery riders attempted to squeeze between vehicles from opposite sides, resulting in a minor accident.

Delivery riders, meanwhile, acknowledged that spending long hours navigating heavy traffic and tight spaces increases risks on the road. Some said pressure to complete orders quickly can sometimes lead to unsafe behaviour, although they stressed that the majority of riders follow traffic rules.

Traffic safety specialists said motorcycles are particularly vulnerable because of their smaller size and ability to move through gaps in traffic, making them more difficult for motorists to detect. They note that accidents often result from a combination of errors rather than a single mistake.

To curb the growing number of crashes, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination with Dubai Police, introduced restrictions on delivery motorcycles using fast lanes in November last year. Under the rules, riders are prohibited from using the two far-left lanes on roads with five lanes or more and the far-left lane on roads with three or four lanes.

Those caught violating the rule face fines starting from Dh500, rising to Dh700 for repeat offences, while repeated violations can result in permit suspensions. Additional penalties apply to riders travelling above 100kph on roads with speed limits of 100kph or higher.

However, experts say enforcement alone is unlikely to solve the problem. They stress the need for greater awareness among motorists about motorcycle blind spots, alongside continued training for riders on defensive driving, lane discipline, and maintaining safe following distances.

As delivery services become increasingly embedded in daily life, authorities say reducing motorcycle crashes will require shared responsibility from both riders and motorists.