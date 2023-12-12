Dubai: Now, transfer vehicle plate ownership via UAE Pass

File photo

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 2:08 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 2:09 PM

Now, you can transfer your vehicle plate ownership without having to visit the centres of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

In an initiative that seeks to streamline the buying and selling of number plates, the RTA rolled out the service that allows residents to complete the transfer process in just a few taps — via the UAE Pass.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Under the process, the buyer and seller are required to sign a sales purchase agreement (SPA) using their UAE Pass.

Here's a guide, including conditions that have to be fulfilled:

The seller and the buyer have to agree in advance to the sales price and payment method.

The seller has to obtain the buyer's details (UAE Pass, telephone number or traffic file).

The selling and buying process will be registered using the verified UAE Pass.

Service paid should be paid.

The new service comes in line with the RTA's digital transformation strategy and under the leadership's directives to turn Dubai into the world's smartest city.

ALSO READ: