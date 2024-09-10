Dubai: Now, skip queues at vehicle testing centres by pre-booking online

The country expressed its solidarity and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured
Dubai motorists can now skip queues when they schedule appointments vehicle testing at Tasjeel centres in Al Qusais and Al Barsha through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)'s new pre-booking system.
The booking feature helps vehicle owners avoid long wait times, especially on busy days and during peak hours. During the trial period, customers who visit Tasjeel centres at Al Qusais and Al Barsha without an appointment will be charged Dh100.
The pre-booking applies to services such as the Renewal Test, Registration Test, and Export with Number Plates Test, while other tests remain available without an appointment.
RTA chose the Al Qusais and Al Barsha Tasjeel centres for the trial, as they are among the largest vehicle testing facilities in Dubai.
The aim is to improve the experience for a wide range of customers, particularly those accustomed to visiting without appointments. This initiative is designed to enhance the quality of a crucial service that serves a significant portion of the population.
People of Determination as well as senior citizens and residents are exempt from pre-booking, as part of RTA’s effort to simplify service access for these groups.
Motorists can book their vehicle tests via the RTA Dubai smart app or the website (www.rta.ae).
RTA will carefully monitor the trial phase at these centres, assessing performance to identify strengths and areas for improvement, with the goal of implementing more efficient solutions.
