50% discounts, online and in-store payments: Dubai’s Nol student card to get new upgrades

Students will be able to use their Nol cards to make online payments and shop at outlets across the GCC from December 2026, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced. A spokesperson for RTA confirmed to Khaleej Times that this will have the same features as a standard Nol Card.

The upgrade means students can top up instantly through online channels, manage their profile, renew their card online, and allow parents to manage their account or card, the RTA said.

The Nol Student Card has long offered a 50 per cent discount on public transport in Dubai, a key draw for school and university students across the emirate. Students can also access retail savings by registering for the nol Plus loyalty programme through RTA's digital channels.

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When was the nol Student Card launched?

The nol Student Card was launched in 2009, soon after the launch of Dubai Metro. According to the RTA, 43,800 cards have been printed since 2024, and 49,500 cards are currently active.

As per the figured, some metro stations are more popular than others among students. The top five metro stations for nol Student Card users are:

Burjuman Metro Station

Stadium Metro Station

Oud Metha Metro Station

Dubai Internet City Metro Station

City Centre Deira Metro Station

How to apply for nol Student Card

Any school or university student in the UAE under the age of 23 can apply for the card on the RTA website or via the Nol pay app. Students have to submit their Emirates ID, a photograph and an official, stamped ‘Student Confirmation Letter’ from the school, college, or university. A student nol card costs Dh70 and is valid for five years.

The RTA expanded the card's offering through the nol ISIC card, which gives students privileges and global discounts in more than 130 countries. The ISIC integration was first announced in 2024, when the RTA partnered with the International Student Identity Card Association to roll out a card that doubles as internationally accepted student identification.

At the time, the RTA said the package would offer students discounts of up to 70 per cent on local and international brands, alongside the existing 50 per cent public transport discount.

A system-wide upgrade

The student card's December upgrade comes as the RTA undertakes a broader modernisation of the nol system. The authority has been transitioning to account-based ticketing technology, with plans to allow commuters to link nol cards to digital accounts, use QR code ticketing, and pay fares through bank cards and digital wallets.

The RTA has also announced a new generation of nol-Jaywan cards, combining the nol transport system with the UAE's national payment scheme, with a pilot beginning in November 2026 . Those cards will offer access to more than 120 promotional offers and exclusive discounts.

For students, the December change means the nol Student Card will no longer be limited to transport and campus canteens. It will function as a broader payment tool, both online and at physical outlets across the region.