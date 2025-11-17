  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Nol Pay app users can now renew expiring cards, extend validity of travel passes

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 7:20 PM

Through this upgraded version of the Nol Pay app unveiled by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), users can schedule automatic top-ups for family cards at predefined intervals with user-selected amounts, as well as make instant purchases of travel passes.

The update aims to provide a smoother, more seamless user experience, improving usability, efficiency, and overall performance. The upgraded nol Pay app introduces a variety of new features and enhancements, including:

  • Managing family members’ nol cards, such as submitting applications for children, linking or deactivating family cards, and recharging balances for individual members. 

  • Scheduling automatic top-ups for family cards at predefined intervals and with user-selected amounts. 

  • Receiving proactive notifications to remind users to top up low balances, renew expiring nol cards, or extend the validity of travel passes ahead of time. 

  • Instant nol card top-ups and real-time balance enquiries. 

  • Instant purchase of travel passes. 

  • Additional in-app services such as mobile phone balance top-ups. 

The launch forms part of the first phase of RTA’s initiative to upgrade the nol system using Account Based Ticketing (ABT) technology. The project seeks to achieve several strategic objectives, including aligning the app’s interface with the unified “look and feel” of RTA’s broader digital ecosystem.

Notably, nol Pay now supports digitized nol cards on Samsung and Huawei devices, allowing users to pay across public transport and retail outlets with a simple tap—without opening the app.

By the end of 2024, over 33,000 digital cards had been sold, representing a 460 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The app also reached 1.5 million downloads, marking a 150 per cent year-on-year growth from 2023.