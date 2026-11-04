Dubai's new Nol-Jaywan card to begin trials: 5 key features explained

Commuters in the UAE will soon be able to use their Nol card for more than just travelling. Dubai's next-generation Nol-Jaywan card is set to bring several new features, combining transport services with wider digital payment options.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the new cards will be introduced in phases, beginning with a pilot this November. They will bring together the existing Nol system and Jaywan, the UAE's national card payment scheme.

Here are five key features commuters can expect from the new cards.

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One card for transport and everyday payments

The new Nol-Jaywan card will bring together transport payments and wider digital payment services. Commuters will be able to use the Nol system for their journeys while also benefitting from payment services offered through Jaywan.

The integration is designed to connect public transport with everyday services, giving residents and visitors more payment options through a single card.

Public transport, taxis and parking

The first phase of the rollout will begin in November 2026, covering RTA's public transport services, public and private transportation, including taxis, and public parking.

The cards will be introduced in successive phases as part of the project to upgrade Dubai's Nol system.

The upgrade uses account-based ticketing technology, which aims to bring different transport services together and provide commuters with a more connected payment experience.

Smartphone activation and access

Commuters will also have digital options to activate and use their new cards through smartphones running Android and iOS. This will give users another way to manage their cards and access services through their mobile devices.

The feature is part of RTA's efforts to make transport services easier to access through digital payment solutions.

Access to transport services across the UAE

The new cards are also designed to support public and private transport services across the UAE. They can be used through online booking platforms for public transport services, expanding the ways commuters can access transport beyond Dubai.

The initiative aims to connect different transport services and make payments more convenient for residents and visitors travelling across the country.

More than 120 offers and discounts

The new Nol-Jaywan cards will offer benefits beyond transport and payments, with access to more than 120 promotional offers and exclusive discounts. These benefits are intended to give cardholders additional value when using their cards for everyday services.

The discounts form part of the wider effort to connect the transport system with digital payment services.

When will the new cards be available?

The rollout will begin with a pilot in November 2026, followed by successive phases.

The announcement sets out the planned features, while details such as the wider public availability, card pricing and whether existing Nol cards will need to be replaced have not been specified.