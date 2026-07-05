Dubai's Nol to work like bank card as RTA completes 72% of payment upgrade

Dubai’s public transport payment system is set for a major upgrade, beginning with the launch of QR code ticketing through digital channels.

The rollout by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will introduce faster, more flexible ways for commuters to access services across the network.

The upgrade will also include a new generation of Nol cards powered by advanced technology, along with full integration of bank cards and digital wallets for fare payments. The system will be digitally linked to customer accounts, aligning with global standards and moving Dubai closer to a fully cashless transport network.

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The RTA has completed 72 per cent of its upgrade of the Nol system and the project is set for full completion by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Shift towards fully digital mobility ecosystem

RTA says the transformation of Nol is part of its wider digital journey to unify transport payments across the emirate.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), highlighted the strategic importance of the upgrade.

“The Nol system upgrade marks a strategic step in RTA’s comprehensive digital transformation journey and represents a strategic investment in the future of digital services. It will enable RTA to develop a unified, more integrated payment ecosystem linking various modes of transport and services, while delivering the highest levels of operational efficiency and customer convenience.

“The project aligns with the vision of the leadership to harness advanced technology to simplify government services, enhance the customer experience, and make Dubai the world’s best city to live, work and move around.”

What changes for commuters and residents

For daily users of Dubai Metro, buses, marine transport and taxis, the upgraded system promises greater flexibility, faster payments and wider integration with digital platforms.

Al Tayer said the new system will significantly improve the customer journey by expanding payment options and simplifying access to services.

“The new system will deliver a step change in the customer experience by expanding payment options and enabling modern, diverse payment methods, streamlining procedures and making services easier to access. It also reinforces Nol card’s position as one of the most advanced and comprehensive digital payment solutions, supports the Dubai Cashless Strategy, and strengthens integration across various economic and service sectors, making Nol an everyday payment tool that supports Dubai’s drive towards the digital economy and smart cities.

Given the scale of the project, it has been divided into three main phases.

“The first will see the launch of QR code ticketing through digital channels. The second will involve the rollout of the new generation of Nol cards, powered by new technologies and aligned with global standards, ensuring compatibility with bank card technologies and automatic digital linkage to customer accounts when a new card is purchased. The third phase will complete the system upgrade to accept other payment methods, such as bank cards and digital wallets, for the payment of public transport fares in Dubai.”

New features: Accounts, wallets and seamless travel

The upgraded Nol system will allow users to create personalised accounts, link multiple cards, enable automatic top-ups, and access detailed transaction histories. It will also introduce QR-based ticketing and compatibility with bank cards and digital wallets.

Al Tayer further explained the customer-focused features of the new system.

“The Nol system upgrade will offer customers a wide range of features and benefits, including the creation of customer accounts, linking nol cards to accounts, adding nol cards to smartphone digital wallets, purchasing tickets via QR code technology through digital channels, and applying flexible fares across public transport modes.

“Through the new system, customers will be able to create accounts, link their own Nol cards and those of family members, manage profiles, allocate top-up amounts to each linked card, and activate automatic top-up through bank account linkage. They will also be able to view daily transaction statements, block cards and recover balances seamlessly.”

Beyond transport, the upgraded system will expand Nol’s use across retail and digital payments, positioning it closer to a bank-card-like experience.

First launched on September 9, 2009, alongside the opening of the Dubai Metro, the Nol system has evolved into one of Dubai’s key mobility enablers. Over the years, it has been extended to student discounts, tourist packages, and even e-scooter payments, reinforcing its role in Dubai’s growing smart mobility ecosystem.