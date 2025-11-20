  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: New solid-line road markings surprise daily commuters, lead to fines

The markings are drawn close to exits, making quick decisions difficult for motorists who are used to the previous patterns

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 6:00 AM

Dubai motorists have noticed new overhead cameras and fresh solid-line road markings on many roads, catching the attention of daily commuters. These ‘no passing lines’ are now visible on Ittihad Road, Baghdad Street, the Airport Tunnel, E311, and E611.

While motorists said that the system helps streamline traffic flow, some regular commuters admit they are still adjusting to the new markings and have received fines while getting used to the changes.

Basha S, a Sharjah resident who works in Al Quoz and drives through Ittihad Road or the Airport Tunnel Road every day, said the new lines appeared suddenly on stretches he uses regularly. He received a Dh400 fine recently for overtaking on one of them.

“I use these roads daily, and these new lines just appeared suddenly. I knew what a solid line meant, but these ones were new, and there was no sign to warn us,” he said.

“By the time I noticed, I had already changed the lane. I realised only when the fine came.”

Basha said the markings are drawn close to exits, making quick decisions difficult for daily commuters who are used to the previous patterns.

What the rule means

According to RTA’s Light Vehicle Driving Guide, a no passing line is a continuous white line that motorists must not cross, whether to overtake, switch lanes, or take a turn. These are considered regulatory markings and violating them results in fines.

C George, a regular commuter from Muhaisnah who travels on E311 every day, said he too received a fine after unintentionally crossing the new solid line near Exit 63.

“There are at least two of these solid-line zones on E311 near Muhaisnah, and they are on both sides of the road,” he said. “Another one is near Global Village. I didn’t see any warning sign or announcement.”

He added that a similar stretch exists on E611 near the Dubai–Sharjah border.

Some motorists told Khaleej Times they welcome safety measures but feel the new lines were added quickly without enough advance notice.

Request for clearer signage

Ahmed Salah, who drives daily on Airport Tunnel Road, said he did not know what the lines meant and learned only when his friends informed him about it, which helped him avoid a fine in time.

“The new solid line comes right before the curve, and if you miss your exit, you have no choice but to go around,” he said. “I slowed down immediately when I saw the camera.”

“I feel that these cameras are extremely accurate. They catch everything. A warning sign saying ‘no lane change ahead’ would help because not everyone knows these stretches have been updated,” added Salah.

Motorists said they support any measure that improves safety but hope more communication is provided as the markings expand.

Basha said drivers welcome the new addition as it’s for everyone’s safety.
“Authorities can put a signboard or alert mentioning the lane marking has changed. That gives drivers time to adjust,” he said.