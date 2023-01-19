Dubai: New quick vehicle testing, licensing centre opens

They discuss ties and various areas of joint cooperation and coordination
A ‘quick vehicle testing and registration centre’ has opened in Dubai’s Seih Shuaib. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it has a capacity of 500 vehicles and includes eight testing lanes: Five for heavy vehicles, three for light ones, and one for a comprehensive examination.
The centre also offers a mobile testing service for light and heavy mechanical vehicles. Other services include a VIP one that enables customers to get their transactions done faster.
It also has a plate factory and a workshop for repairing light and heavy vehicles.
The centre is open from 7am to 10.30pm.
