Dubai: New lane, traffic improvements on Sheikh Zayed Road to 'reduce congestion'

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has implemented three major traffic improvements on Sheikh Zayed Road to ease traffic and enhance safety.

The first is extending merging distances between Umm Al Sheif Street and Al Manara Street in the direction of Abu Dhabi, along with introducing an additional lane for traffic heading towards Al Manara. “The enhancement is set to increase vehicle capacity in this direction by 30 per cent, significantly improving entry and exit flows,” noted Abdullah Lootah, director of Road and Facilities Maintenance at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

Another improvement involves modifications at the exit of the service road in front of the Shangri-La Hotel, leading to the First Interchange on Sheikh Zayed Road, near Dubai Mall.

RTA said works involve expanding merging distances between the entry from the service road and the exit towards Al Safa Street and Dubai Mall, aiming to improve traffic flow and ease congestion at this key location. The third improvement involves extending the merging distance between Al Marabi Street and Al Manara Street in the direction of Abu Dhabi. “This enhancement designed to reduce congestion at merging points, shorten waiting queues, and ultimately improve vehicle movement during peak hours," Lootah explained.

