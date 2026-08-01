‘No more 15-minute walk’: Dubai's new JLT bus launches with free rides

For Indian expat Venkatesh, the journey to work did not end when he stepped out of Sobha Realty Metro Station. He still had to walk for more than 15 minutes through Jumeirah Lakes Towers to reach Cluster V.

That changed when he noticed a new electric bus outside the Metro station. He asked whether it would stop near Cluster V and decided to get on.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“I travel from Karama, take the Metro from ADCB station and get off at Sobha Realty Metro Station,” said Venkatesh. “From there, I usually have to walk for more than 15 minutes to reach Cluster V, where I work.”

“When I saw this bus, I asked whether it would take me closer to my workplace. It has made the last part of my journey much easier and less stressful. Instead of walking in the heat, I can now take the bus and get down closer to work.”

The new JLT Link service began operating on Saturday, giving commuters another way to travel between Sobha Realty Metro Station and clusters on the eastern side of JLT.

The regular fare is Dh3 per journey. However, passengers who used the service on its first day said that rides were being offered free during the launch.

"The driver told us that the journey is free on Saturday and Sunday. As the offices will resume on Monday after the weekend, the ride will be charged," said Venkatesh.

Bus stops around JLT clusters

The bus operates on two loops:

Loop 1 will cover western JLT and connect passengers to DMCC Metro Station. The route map shows that it will serve clusters from A to N and pass important locations across that side of JLT.

Loop 2 will cover eastern JLT and connect passengers to Sobha Realty Metro Station. It will serve clusters from O to Z, including residential and commercial areas near the JLT park.

The bus stops at the existing RTA bus stops around the clusters. At each stop, the bus waits for about a minute so passengers have enough time to get on and off.

The driver said that the full journey from Sobha Realty Metro Station, around the clusters and back to the station, takes between 10 and 22 minutes.

The travel time depends on traffic inside JLT and whether the journey is made during peak hours.

The driver said that many commuters had used the service from its first trip in the morning. Many passengers appeared pleased that they could now travel closer to their workplace or home without walking across JLT.

Free rides

Prashanth, who works in Cluster W, said that the service would save him from walking from the Metro station to his workplace.

“I am happy that I no longer have to walk all the way to Cluster W,” he said. “I can get off at Sobha Realty Metro Station and simply take this bus to work.”

Prashanth said that the ride was free when he used the service on Saturday. He was also told that free rides may continue the following day.

“From Monday, we may have to pay Dh3. I heard that passengers will have to scan a code and pay,” he said.

He said that a monthly payment option could make the service more useful for people who travel through JLT every day.

“A prepaid option or a discounted monthly pass would be good for regular commuters,” said Prashanth. “It would make payment easier and could also help people who use the bus every day save some money.”

Commuters may need to plan ahead

Buses are expected to operate every 20 to 30 minutes. Commuters can check the timings and plan when to leave the Metro station.

Passengers will be able to pay the regular Dh3 fare through scanning the code. For commuters travelling to clusters farther from Sobha Realty Metro Station or DMCC, the new service can replace a walk of 10 to 20 minutes with a short bus ride.