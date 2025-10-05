  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 05, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

New Dubai bridge cuts travel time to Mall of the Emirates from 10 minutes to 1

The single-lane bridge is expected to cut travel time to the mall from 10 minutes to just one

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 10:46 AM

Updated: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 1:05 PM

Top Stories

Indian Customs seize Dubai man's Dh56,000 Rolex; expat pays fine to reclaim

Indian Customs seize Dubai man's Dh56,000 Rolex; expat pays fine to reclaim

Dubai Police raid villa; 40kg drugs seized as 2 arrested

Dubai Police raid villa; 40kg drugs seized as 2 arrested

British teen freed from Dubai jail killed in London car crash

British teen freed from Dubai jail killed in London car crash

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Properties, has opened a new 300-metre bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, giving motorists from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali direct access to Mall of the Emirates.

The single-lane bridge, which can handle up to 900 vehicles per hour, is expected to cut travel time to the mall from 10 minutes to just one. The project also converted the road next to the Kempinski Hotel from one-way to two-way traffic and included upgrades to the mall’s entrances, surrounding roads, intersections, pedestrian walkways, and cycling tracks.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Death toll rises to 13 as rescuers search for trapped Indonesian students

thumb-image

'Greatest profession': UAE leaders thank educators on World Teachers' Day

thumb-image

UAE astronomers spot bright comet; residents can watch with binoculars

thumb-image

How UAE sends aid to Gaza through land, sea, air over 2 years

thumb-image

Man arrested in Dubai for running illegal hair transplant 'clinic'

 

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the project aims to “improve traffic flow and facilitate the mobility of residents and visitors across various areas".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Works included building the new bridge, widening the southbound ramp at Umm Suqeim junction, and upgrading the junction itself to ease access for vehicles arriving from Umm Suqeim Street to the mall’s car parks.

RTA also upgraded 2.5km of at-grade roads around the mall, developed six signalised intersections, and modified the bus station at Mall of the Emirates Metro Station. The project enhanced pedestrian and cycling tracks, and improved road paving, lighting, traffic signals, stormwater drainage, and landscaping. “The new bridge enhances traffic efficiency and improves road safety on the roads surrounding the mall,” Al Tayer said.

Mall of the Emirates, which opened in 2005, attracts more than 40 million visitors annually. To mark its 20th anniversary, operator Majid Al Futtaim has announced a Dh5 billion redevelopment of the mall. The expansion will add 20,000 square metres of retail space for up to 100 new luxury, fashion, and lifestyle outlets. It will also feature a new health club, cultural centre, dedicated dining district, and extensive infrastructure upgrades.

Mall of the Emirates also houses three five-star hotels — Kempinski Hotel, Novotel Suites Mall Avenue Dubai, and Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel — and is directly connected to Mall of the Emirates Metro Station via a pedestrian bridge.