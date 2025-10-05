New Dubai bridge cuts travel time to Mall of the Emirates from 10 minutes to 1

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Properties, has opened a new 300-metre bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, giving motorists from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali direct access to Mall of the Emirates.

The single-lane bridge, which can handle up to 900 vehicles per hour, is expected to cut travel time to the mall from 10 minutes to just one. The project also converted the road next to the Kempinski Hotel from one-way to two-way traffic and included upgrades to the mall’s entrances, surrounding roads, intersections, pedestrian walkways, and cycling tracks.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the project aims to “improve traffic flow and facilitate the mobility of residents and visitors across various areas".

Works included building the new bridge, widening the southbound ramp at Umm Suqeim junction, and upgrading the junction itself to ease access for vehicles arriving from Umm Suqeim Street to the mall’s car parks.

RTA also upgraded 2.5km of at-grade roads around the mall, developed six signalised intersections, and modified the bus station at Mall of the Emirates Metro Station. The project enhanced pedestrian and cycling tracks, and improved road paving, lighting, traffic signals, stormwater drainage, and landscaping. “The new bridge enhances traffic efficiency and improves road safety on the roads surrounding the mall,” Al Tayer said.

Mall of the Emirates, which opened in 2005, attracts more than 40 million visitors annually. To mark its 20th anniversary, operator Majid Al Futtaim has announced a Dh5 billion redevelopment of the mall. The expansion will add 20,000 square metres of retail space for up to 100 new luxury, fashion, and lifestyle outlets. It will also feature a new health club, cultural centre, dedicated dining district, and extensive infrastructure upgrades.

Mall of the Emirates also houses three five-star hotels — Kempinski Hotel, Novotel Suites Mall Avenue Dubai, and Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel — and is directly connected to Mall of the Emirates Metro Station via a pedestrian bridge.