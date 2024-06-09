Dubai: New bridge opens; traffic project to cut travel time from 21 minutes to 7

Photo: X/Dubai Media Office

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 11:43 AM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 11:51 AM

A new bridge in Dubai that opened on Sunday, June 9, will separate traffic from the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to Jumeirah Golf Estate and Dubai Production City.

The two-lane bridge that has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, is part of a project to improve Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road intersection.

The traffic project that will see four bridges constructed is almost complete. It constitutes a “crucial link” between the Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed roads, easing the traffic flow among Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, First Al Khail, and Al Asayel roads.

Photo: X/Dubai Media Office

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Once the project is complete, it will reduce travel time from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road towards Qusais and Deira from 20 minutes to 12 during peak hours.

“It will also decrease the journey time for motorists travelling from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road heading towards Al Yalayes Street in the direction of Jebel Ali Port by 70 per cent — from 21 minutes to seven,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Photo: X/Dubai Media Office

Three other bridges