Dubai: New app launched to provide freight transport, booking, tracking services

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday a new digital platform to provide commercial transport services to customers and businesses, manage logistics and commercial vehicle fleets, and offer on-demand booking and tracking services.

The new platform, Logisty, was announced in collaboration with TruKKer, the largest digital logistics company in the GCC region, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Logisty, which will officially launch its services to customers this month, incorporates cutting-edge technological features, including an AI-powered CBM Calculator, which allows users to estimate the volume of shipments by simply uploading photos or videos.

It will also provide state-of-the-art solutions for freight transportation and logistics services, keeping pace with the latest innovations in the industry.

"This initiative also aligns with the Dubai Commercial Road Transport & Logistics Strategy 2030, along with the associated roadmap and projects aimed to double the direct contribution of the commercial road transport logistics sector to the emirate's economy to Dh16.8 billion, increase technology adoption in the sector's infrastructure by 75%, and improve operational efficiency by 10%," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

He added: "It also supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) aimed to enhance Dubai's position as one of the top three economic cities in the world."