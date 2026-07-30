Dubai unveils new 820m cycling bridge connecting Al Mamzar, Al Khawaneej

Dubai has just made cycling more accessible and connected for its residents. Bicycle enthusiasts and pedestrians can now use a new 820-metre bridge, connecting Al Mamzar and Al Khawaneej via Al Nahda.

The new bridge, developed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), provides a dedicated connection for pedestrians and cyclists while linking several key cycling routes across the emirate.

The route connects to the Al Khawaneej and Al Warqa cycling tracks, extending the network all the way to Saih Al Salam.

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The new bridge is expected to make it easier for residents and visitors to move between different parts of Dubai by bicycle, while supporting the emirate's wider focus on sustainable and active mobility.

The new bridge is part of ongoing efforts to expand cycling infrastructure and provide safer, more convenient options for people choosing sustainable and healthier options as modes of transport.