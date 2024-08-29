Dubai: New 3-lane bridge opens; to ease traffic flow towards Al Khail road

These 40 Emirati and expat students are selected for academic rewards scheme
A new bridge that links Zaa'beel Palace Street to a major highway is now complete, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.
The three-lane Zaa'beel Palace Street Bridge, spanning 700 metres, will now connect Zaa'beel Palace Street and Oud Metha Road to Al Khail Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi. The bridge will be able to handle 4,800 vehicles per hour and will reduce the commute time, the RTA said.
The new bridge is part of RTA's Al Khail road improvement project which was announced in February this year.
As part of the Dh700-million project, five new bridges will be constructed, which will eliminate traffic congestions along the highway. Travel time will be slashed by 30 per cent once the project is completed.
The RTA had said in that announcement that road improvement works will be carried out in multiple locations including Zabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadeer Al Tair and Jumeirah Village Circle.
