Dubai motorists can save up to Dh1,500 in service costs with police initiative at gas stations

KT Photo: File

Dubai motorists could save as much as Dh1,500 by availing of police's 'On-the-Go' services, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The Dubai Police have partnered with fuel supply companies — including Enoc, Adnoc, Emarat — to offer their services right at petrol stations. Whether it's a minor car accident or a crime that needs to be reported, this can be done as motorists tank up their vehicles.

The 'On-the-Go' initiative offers six key services:

Reports of minor traffic accidents Reports of accidents involving unknown parties Lost and found Vehicle repair Police Eye service E-Crime service

By streamlining these procedures, the Dubai Police were able to slash service delivery time from 24 hours to two minutes. The initiative has also reduced customer costs from Dh1,927 to Dh420, said Capt Majid bin Saeed Al Kaabi, head of the On-the-Go team.

“The team’s collaborative spirit has enabled us to achieve significant and tangible transformations, delivering strategic results locally, regionally, and globally," Capt Al Kaabi said.