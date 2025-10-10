  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 10, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.4°C

Dubai: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after driving against traffic flow

Dubai Police have warned motorists of the grave dangers of such reckless behaviour that can lead to fatal head-on collisions, and result in significant losses

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 1:07 PM

Updated: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 1:44 PM

Top Stories

UAE says Uranus Star drinking water import not permitted after two deaths in Oman

UAE says Uranus Star drinking water import not permitted after two deaths in Oman

Who is Maria Corina Machado, winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2025?

Who is Maria Corina Machado, winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2025?

Dubai: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after driving against traffic flow

Dubai: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after driving against traffic flow

In a recent accident, a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on Umm Suqeim Street near the Al Barsha South intersection. The crash occurred when the motorcyclist drove against the direction of traffic.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic explained that the Command and Control Room received a report about the incident, prompting the immediate dispatch of traffic patrols and ambulance teams to the site.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Janus Henderson marks strategic milestone with first close of Shariah-compliant private credit fund

thumb-image

Israel's far-right finance minister says will not vote in favour of Gaza peace deal

thumb-image

‘God gave me strength’: Meet UAE resident with disability who makes prayer beads

thumb-image

Fifa World Cup: Qatar, Oman kick off fourth round with goalless draw

thumb-image

ALA Properties launches in Dubai with award-winning momentum

 

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcyclist’s wrong-way driving led to a direct collision with the vehicle, resulting in severe injuries that required hospitalisation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He added that traffic accident experts promptly conducted an on-site inspection and collected evidence to determine the exact circumstances of the crash, while traffic patrols managed the scene to prevent congestion and facilitate the swift arrival of emergency services.

Dubai Police have warned motorists of the grave dangers of such reckless behaviour that can lead to fatal head-on collisions, endanger drivers and pedestrians, cause severe traffic disruptions, and result in significant human and material losses. 

The fine for driving against traffic is Dh600, with four black points and vehicle impoundment for seven days. Additionally, Article (98) of the Traffic Law stipulates a Dh500 fine for obstructing traffic flow.

Brigadier Suwaidan stressed that driving a vehicle or motorcycle against traffic poses a direct threat to lives and remains one of the main causes of deadly road accidents. He urged all road users to adhere to the correct lanes and respect traffic rules to ensure their safety and that of others.