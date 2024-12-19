Dubai: 'More affordable' taxi services to be available on Bolt ride-hailing app in 2025

Photo: File

Regular taxi services could be introduced on the new ride-hailing app Bot in the first quarter of 2025, a senior official from the Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) said on Thursday.

“We are working with our colleagues in Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to introduce taxi service (on the app) … We are just focusing on UAE and Dubai specifically. If Bolt wants to expand beyond the UAE and wants us to be a partner, we are open to it,” Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of the DTC, told Khaleej Times on Thursday.

The Bolt platform was launched in the UAE on Eid Al Etihad but currently, it mainly offers limousine services. About 12,000 drivers and 160 limousine companies joined the platform. With the full integration of the DTC's extensive fleet, Bolt could be on track to become the largest e-hailing provider in the UAE.

“Although we launched service just three weeks ago, the response is exceeding our expectations in terms of number of drivers that we onboarded and the number of cars and companies that collaborated with us. We were shocked by the number of customers that are using it. As of now ... we have 160 (limo) companies out of around 200 firms in Dubai,” he added.

Soon, the London taxi will also be rolled out as a pilot project, Alfalasi said.

He assured that Bolt is more affordable for passengers and beneficial for drivers.

Bolt's services cover over 600 cities across more than 50 countries, offering diverse mobility solutions, including, e-hailing, food and grocery delivery, scooter and e-bike rental, and short-term car rental, limousine services, and food delivery.

With regard to introducing ride-sharing, he said these services would be introduced in due course.

Going forward, Bolt’s footprint will be extended beyond Dubai, reaching other emirates and new verticals.

DTC open to more players

The Dubai Taxi Company is open to having more partners in the ride-hailing platform business, Alfalasi said.

A new technology subsidiary has been created to expand partnerships with technology and ride-hailing firms, he added.

Competition is good for the companies, as well as customers and drivers, he said.

“When you introduce a new app about mobility, this creates a good buzz for the city self, putting pressure on the other competitors. So the DTC will benefit from financial and customers and drivers will benefit from good services and experience. We have started to grab some of their shares."

DTC chief hinted that they are open to buying a stake in Bolt, provided it decides to go public in the future.

New services The Dubai-listed company is exploring new facilities which will be rolled out in the near future. Citing an example, Alfalasi added that the people of determination option will be shifted from the DTC app to Bolt and some more changes are being explored. On Wednesday, the DTC approved its five-year strategic plan in terms of growth and revenue increase. "We have different projects and initiatives and we are also working on an ambitious growth plan for DTC. We keep looking for opportunities." The DTC will benefit from the Dubai Government investing billions of dirhams in infrastructure development as these projects will enhance traffic flow and ease passenger transportation, Alfalasi said.