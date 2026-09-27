RTA launches Dubai mobility lab to test driverless transport at Silicon Oasis

Dubai has opened a new testing facility for autonomous vehicles in Dubai Silicon Oasis, bringing together controlled test tracks and public-road trials as the emirate steps up preparations for self-driving transport.

Dubai Mobility Labs, inaugurated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), is described as the smartest integrated ground-testing facility of its kind in the Middle East.

The facility is designed to help companies, technology developers and research institutions test, validate and certify autonomous and future mobility technologies before they are deployed commercially on Dubai’s roads.

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The project supports Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25 per cent of all mobility journeys in the emirate into autonomous trips by 2030.

248 scenarios to test autonomous vehicles

Located within Dubai Silicon Oasis, the specialised economic zone for Knowledge and Innovation under DIEZ, the Labs combine dedicated testing tracks with a multi-purpose area designed to replicate different traffic conditions.

Testing can also extend to public roads along a route from Dubai Silicon Oasis to Al Qudra, allowing vehicles to be assessed beyond controlled conditions.

The full testing ecosystem covers 248 scenarios, including 195 in the multi-purpose area. Of these, 143 are incorporated into the facility’s core design, while 52 additional scenarios were added through design enhancements.

The scenarios allow developers to examine how autonomous vehicles sense their surroundings, make decisions, interact with other road users and respond to changing traffic and environmental conditions.

The facility also includes office and support areas, three light-industrial units for operations and indoor installations, and three 60kW electric vehicle chargers.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the facility represents a move towards making Dubai a testing ground for next-generation transport.

“The inauguration of Dubai Mobility Labs is a practical manifestation of the directives of the wise leadership to reinforce Dubai's leadership in developing and adopting future technologies and consolidate its position as a global model for smart and autonomous mobility.”

He said the facility would allow technologies to be tested in both controlled and real-world environments before reaching public roads.

“As the smartest integrated ground-testing of its kind in the region, the project provides strategic infrastructure for testing the latest mobility technologies and systems in controlled and real-world environments, and for verifying their safety, efficiency and readiness before deployment on public roads.”

Al Tayer said the Labs would also provide a pathway from early-stage development to commercial deployment.

“It offers an integrated pathway for developing, testing, validating and certifying technologies, helping accelerate a safe, orderly transition from trials to real-world and commercial deployment, while supporting the readiness of Dubai's infrastructure and its regulatory and technical ecosystem to accommodate next-generation mobility solutions.”

From controlled tracks to Dubai roads

The facility has already hosted trials involving autonomous driving technologies and vehicles developed by global companies including WeRide, Pony.ai and Tesla.

The combination of controlled testing and public-road trials is intended to help developers assess how their systems perform as conditions become more complex, while generating test results before wider deployment.

Al Tayer said the wider ambition was to create an ecosystem bringing together vehicle manufacturers, technology companies, start-ups, researchers and regulators.

The Labs, he said, would support Dubai’s ambitions to attract investment and specialised talent while strengthening its technology and innovation economy.

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, linked the project to Dubai’s wider economic strategy and its push to develop future-focused industries.

“Dubai Mobility Labs embodies the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to build a globally competitive, knowledge- and innovation-driven economy and strengthen Dubai’s position as a hub for industries shaping the future, by providing an integrated environment that enables global innovators to develop and test autonomous mobility technologies.”

He said Dubai Silicon Oasis would provide the wider ecosystem needed to support companies moving technologies from testing towards deployment.

“Dubai Silicon Oasis provides an integrated environment for developing and testing advanced technological solutions, supported by smart infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem that helps accelerate the development of autonomous mobility technologies and their transition from testing to deployment and operation.”

Real-world testing

RTA has appointed DEKRA to operate Dubai Mobility Labs for its first three years. The company will manage day-to-day operations, organise testing, oversee the facilities and ensure compliance with international safety standards and operational practices.

The Labs are intended to provide companies with a structured route to test and validate those technologies in Dubai, while supporting the emirate’s goal of making autonomous mobility a larger part of everyday journeys.