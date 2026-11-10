Dubai Metro extends to Al Maktoum International Airport; services to begin in 2031

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan announced on Tuesday that the project to extend Dubai Metro's Route 2020 to Al Maktoum International Airport City has been approved, with services scheduled to begin in 2031.

Route 2020 was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai six years ago. Initially a 15-km extension to the Metro Red Line, the route was viewed as a vital future link between several Dubai communities and Al Maktoum International Airport.

The extension of the Route 2020 Metro line to DWC's West Terminal is separate from the proposed Airport Express Line linking Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

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The new approval was given in a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai during the UAE Government Annual Meetings, where strategic projects worth more than Dh11 billion were greenlit, including a comprehensive plan to enhance community services and facilities by 2040, prioritising residential areas for Emirati citizens.

Also approved on the sidelines of the meeting were the findings of a study on the future of Dubai's real estate market, highlighting the sector’s strength and resilience and supporting its continued development in partnership with the private sector, Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on X.

"We further directed efforts to diversify the investment policy for funds held for minors and endowments, strengthen portfolio management, diversify assets, optimise returns and ensure long-term sustainability," he said.

"Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid's vision, we remain committed to improving quality of life in Dubai and strengthening its global competitiveness. We measure success by the tangible impact of our initiatives on people’s everyday lives and the opportunities they create for future generations," Sheikh Hamdan added.