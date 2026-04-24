Dubai Metro map: Where Blue, Gold lines will run, how they will connect with other lines

Dubai is ramping up its public transport expansion with two new metro lines — the newly announced Gold Line and the upcoming Blue Line. It is set to reshape connectivity, changing how people travel around the city.

Several residents who live in various parts of the emirate which were not serviced by the metro are now excited at having the chance of using public transportation to get around the city.

The new metro lines will have interchange stations with the existing Red and Green lines as well as with the Etihad Rail. The Blue Line will connect with the Green Line at Creek station and with the Red Line at Centerpoint.

The Gold Line will connect with the Green Line at Ghubaiba station and the Red Line at Business Bay and Jumeirah Golf Estate stations. The latter will also be an interchange station with Etihad Rail. The Meydan station will be a future passenger interchange station with the national rail network as well.

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On Wednesday, the Gold Line was announced, running from Ghubaiba to Jumeirah Golf Estate, linking with Etihad Rail and Red and Green lines of the Dubai metro. This comes less than a year after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, laid the foundation stone for the Blue Line.

Here is a breakdown of the two upcoming lines of metro, their routes and how they will connect:

Blue Line: Opening 2029

The Dh18-billion Blue Line is scheduled to open on September 9, 2029, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro. Spanning 30km, the project features 14 stations. About half of the track will be underground, while the rest will remain above ground.

The Blue Line will boast the world’s tallest metro station — the Emaar Properties station rising 74 metres — and the first metro bridge crossing Dubai Creek, spanning 1.3km.

Route

The Blue Line is divided into two routes:

One route starts from the Green Line’s Creek Station in Al Jaddaf, passing through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor. It reaches International City 1, which will be the largest underground interchange station in the system, before continuing to International City 2 and 3, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City.

The second route begins at the Centrepoint station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya, passing through Mirdif and Al Warqa before joining the first route at International City 1.

Golden Line: Opening 2032

Announced on Wednesday, the Golden Line will be the city’s first fully underground metro line. Scheduled to open on September 9, 2032, the 42-km line will feature 18 stations and serve approximately 1.5 million residents.

The Gold Line connects to both the Red and Green Lines, while also integrating with the Etihad Rail. It will strengthen connectivity to 55 major real estate developments currently under construction.

Route

The line will run from Al Ghubaiba to Jumeirah Golf Estates, passing through Mina Rashid, City Walk, Business Bay, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Nad Al Sheba, Meydan, Al Barsha South, and Jumeirah Village Triangle.

The Gold Line will integrate with the existing network and national rail in these areas:

Red Line connections: Business Bay and Jumeirah Golf Estates

Green Line connection: Al Ghubaiba

Etihad Rail connections: Meydan (future passenger station) and Jumeirah Golf Estates

The Dh34-billion Gold Line project will expand the Dubai Metro network by 35 per cent and is projected to benefit over 1.5 million people by 2040. It will alleviate congestion on the Red Line between Burjuman and ONPASSIVE stations by 23 per cent and ease traffic across major roads, by reducing over 40 million journeys annually.