Dubai Metro Gold Line: Residents excited about fewer taxi rides, better housing options

Dubai residents are celebrating after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the city's largest public transport project — a new Dh34 billion fully underground Metro line scheduled for completion on September 9, 2032.

For thousands of residents living in areas without direct Metro access, the announcement has sparked immediate excitement. Sandhya Narayan, a resident of Jumeirah Village Circle, said the Dubai Metro Gold Line will transform her family's daily routine.

"JVC Metro is an amazing addition to the already existing lifeline of daily commute in the city,” she said. "My 16-year-old twin boys can travel on their own for their classes and activities. My helper can go on her own on her day off. I no longer need to drop them to the nearest Metro station, which is a 12-minute drive from JVC."

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She added that she looks forward to taking the Metro to busy areas like Bur Dubai and Deira, where the traffic is a lot and finding parking is a challenge. "Metro ride to the airport will cut down dependency on taxis," she said.

Currently, Narayan said, limited shuttle bus frequency forces JVC residents to rely entirely on taxis. “That will change once we have a Metro line here,” she said. “We thank the Dubai Government for their constant efforts in making this city more sustainable.”

The 42km Gold Line will connect the existing red and green lines, integrate with Etihad Rail, and pass through 15 strategic areas including Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, Al Barsha South and Nad Al Sheba.

Move to suburbs

Mohammed Khan, who lives in Barsha and works in Business Bay, said Metro access has already shaped his housing choices. “I have a car, but driving into Business Bay in the traffic is a nightmare,” he said. “Currently, I am living in a small 1BHK. Last month, we saw a slightly bigger house in Jumeirah Village Triangle but we turned it down because of the lack of Metro access.”

He said the new line will help many people like him. “The new Metro station would be a great help for people who want to have better houses in the suburbs. I am actually really excited about the future of mobility in the UAE.”

The Gold Line will expand Dubai’s Metro network from 120km to 162km- a 35 per cent increase- and raise the number of stations from 67 to 85. It will ease congestion on major roads by reducing over 40 million car journeys annually and lessen pressure on the Red Line between BurJuman and Onpassive stations by 23 per cent.

'Best news ever'

Shabna Ibrahim, a real estate agent living in Barsha, said the Gold Line will boost demand in areas that previously lacked connectivity.

“Metro access has always been a topic when talking to prospective clients,” she said. “Last month, when I was trying to sell an apartment to a client in Dubai Production City, they turned it down because of Metro access.”

She noted that areas around the Blue Line have already seen increased demand. “Now, the areas around this Gold Line will also pick up. I think it is the best news ever. This will give a real boost to the property market as well.”

Once fully operational, the line is expected to serve around 465,000 passengers daily by 2040.