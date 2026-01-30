Dubai Metro to extend operating hours on February 1, RTA announces

Dubai Metro, which usually opens at 8am every Sunday, will be operating from 5am-12am

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 1:45 PM UPDATED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 1:56 PM
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday the extension of Dubai Metro working hours on Sunday (February 1).

According to the authority, metro services will run from 5am until 12am to accommodate participants and spectators attending the Dubai Marathon 2026.

Under normal schedules, Dubai Metro services on Sundays begin at 8am and operate until midnight.

Stay up to date with the latest news.

