Today, getting to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) means completing the journey by road, whether by a private car, taxi or bus. But fast-forward to 2031, and passengers could be stepping off a Dubai Metro train at the airport's future terminal.

And the journey might be shorter than many expect. A Khaleej Times analysis suggests passengers could reach the airport in around 25 to 30 minutes from Dubai Marina, 40 to 50 minutes from Downtown Dubai and just over an hour from Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The estimates are based on existing Metro journey times and a planned 3km extension from Expo City to Al Maktoum International Airport, which will add two stations to the network.

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The figures are estimates, not official journey times announced by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). But they offer an early idea of how passengers could travel to the airport once it becomes part of the Metro network.

How long could the journey take?

Dubai has approved a Dh2 billion project to extend Metro Route 2020 from Expo City to Al Maktoum International Airport City. The project will add approximately 3km of track and two stations, with operations scheduled to begin in 2031.

Currently, Metro passengers from Dubai Marina's Sobha Realty station can reach Expo 2020 station in approximately 20 minutes. The journey from Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall takes around 35 to 40 minutes, while passengers from DXB Terminal 3 take about an hour.

Adding an estimated five to eight minutes for the new airport section gives an indication of the future journey times.

How does this compare with driving?

For residents travelling from Dubai Marina, the drive to Al Maktoum Airport terminal is approximately 32 to 34km and can take about 38 minutes without traffic delays.

From Downtown Dubai, the current road journey is roughly 40 to 49km, depending on the route and starting point, with estimates suggesting around 50 minutes.

Passengers travelling between DXB and DWC face a longer road journey of approximately 50 to 62km, depending on the route and terminal, with one route estimate putting the journey at around 70 minutes without traffic.

Metro travel times could therefore be competitive with driving for some passengers, particularly when roads are busy.

However, the comparison is not exact. Today's driving estimates are for DWC's existing passenger terminal, while the approved Metro extension is planned to serve the airport's future West Terminal. The time passengers will need to walk from the Metro station to check-in has not yet been announced.

How did KT calculate the Metro journey?

The calculation begins with the existing Red Line journey to Expo 2020 station, which is currently the last stop on Route 2020.

The approved extension will add approximately 3km and two stations. Assuming one intermediate stop before the airport, a train travelling at an average moving speed of 35 to 45km/h would cover that distance in about four to five minutes.

Allowing additional time for the intermediate station stop, acceleration and braking brings the estimated journey to approximately five to eight minutes.

For passengers travelling from Dubai Marina, the future journey could involve 10 station-to-station sections, compared with eight to Expo City today.

From Burj Khalifa or Dubai Mall, the journey would involve around 18 sections, while passengers boarding at DXB Terminal 3 would travel across around 30 sections before reaching the airport.

These estimates assume that the planned extension follows the existing Red Line service pattern and that passengers can continue towards the airport without changing trains.

RTA has not announced official journey times for the new route.

Where will the new stations be located?

The project includes two new Metro stations, with the extension intended to connect the network to DWC's future West Terminal.

The exact location of the intermediate station has not yet been announced.

The route will serve the wider Al Maktoum International Airport City development in Dubai South, where work is underway on the airport's expansion.

It remains unclear whether the intermediate station will primarily serve airport facilities, future businesses or nearby residential developments.

Will passengers need to wait longer for a train?

Train frequency will also affect the total journey time.

The existing Red Line has different service frequencies depending on the route and time of day. Previously reported peak-hour frequencies on the Expo branch have been around eight minutes between trains.

If a similar frequency is maintained on the airport extension, passengers arriving randomly at the platform could wait an average of around four minutes, although actual waiting times will depend on the timetable.

RTA has not announced the planned train frequency for the new airport connection.

What about the Gold Line and airport express connection?

The new airport extension is separate from two other projects in Dubai.

The approved Gold Line will run for 42km between Al Ghubaiba and Jumeirah Golf Estates, with 18 underground stations. It is scheduled to open in 2032 and will connect with the Red Line at Business Bay and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Dubai is also studying a separate Airport Express Line connecting Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

The Airport Express proposal is different from the Route 2020 extension, and its opening date has not been confirmed.

For now, the approved extension means passengers could eventually use Dubai's existing Metro network to reach the future DWC terminal. Its exact journey times, station locations and operating frequency will become clearer as RTA releases more details.