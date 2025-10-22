Traffic diversions near International City 1 due to Dubai Metro Blue Line construction

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a new traffic diversion in the direction of International City 1, coinciding with the construction works for the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

As part of the second stage of construction, the entrance from Ras Al Khor Road into International City 1 has been closed. Motorists are urged to use the alternative road and parallel access road to reach their destinations.

These diversions are part of the ongoing development of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, with the new station scheduled to open in 2029. The 30km metro line is set to reshape mobility across nine key districts of the city and connect areas expected to be home to more than one million residents. The Blue Line will feature 14 stations, including a world-record-setting structure: the Emaar Properties Station — soon to be the highest metro station in the world at 74 metres tall.

In addition to the changes in International City 1, other areas have also experienced traffic diversions due to the Blue Line construction. At Centrepoint Station, the road leading to the multi-storey car park from Airport Road has been closed. Motorists are urged to follow on-site signboards and plan alternate routes to avoid disruptions.

Previously, RTA alerted motorists of traffic diversions in Academic City amid construction works on the Dubai Metro Blue Line. The authority had also warned of traffic diversions in Mirdif and advised drivers to use alternative routes and plan their trips in advance.

The RTA advises motorists to plan their trips in advance, head out early, and avoid peak hours. Directional signboards have been installed in affected areas to guide drivers. By staying informed and adjusting travel plans accordingly, commuters can minimise inconvenience during the construction period.

Blue Line project

The expansion project of the iconic Dubai Metro, spanning 30 kilometres and including 14 stations, will have 28 trains in its network and will bring the current railway network to 78 stations and 131km.

The Dh20.5-billion project, which is set to generating over Dh56 million in profits, is expected to carry 200,000 riders in 2030 and see a rise to 320,000 passengers by 2040.

The transport network will carry 46,000 passengers per hour in both directions and is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the routes it serves by 20 per cent. The new line will connect nine key districts across the city — Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City — projected to be home to over one million residents, as outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Travel time along the route is expected to range between 10 and 25 minutes.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line will features 14 stations, including three interchange stations: Creek Station at Al Jaddaf on the Green Line, Centrepoint Station at Al Rashidiya on the Red Line, and International City 1 Station on the Blue Line, in addition to the iconic station located in Dubai Creek Harbour. The line includes nine elevated stations and five underground stations.