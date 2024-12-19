Dubai Metro Blue Line to be completed September 9, 2029, RTA announces

Dubai's Blue Line Metro Project is expected to be completed on 9-9-2029, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Thursday.

The transport authority further announced it has awarded a contract of Dh20.5 billion for the project to three prominent Turkish and Chinese companies: MAPA, LIMAK, and CRRC.

In an ode to nostalgia, the expected starting date of the project is similar to when the city's vital current Green and Red Line metro projects began on September 9, 2009 (9/9/2009).

The project, spanning 30 kilometres and including 14 stations, will have 28 trains in its network. It is expected to carry 200,000 riders in 2030 and see a rise to 320,000 passengers by 2040.

The transport network will carry 46,000 passengers per hour in both directions and is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the road corridors it serves by 20 per cent.