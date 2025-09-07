Dubai Metro Blue Line work: New diversions, car park closure at Centrepoint Station

As construction of the Dubai Metro Blue Line gathers momentum across the emirate, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the opening of a major traffic diversion at Centrepoint Metro Station.

While the construction continues in the vicinity, the entrance to the multi-storey car park from Airport Road has been closed.

Motorists are now advised to use Exit 1 to access the newly designated parking spaces. To ease passenger flow and reduce congestion, the taxi stands previously located at the front of the station have been relocated behind the car park on 49C Street.

RTA urged road users to follow on-site signboards and plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience due to the diversions. The authority also encouraged commuters to consider alternative routes.

The traffic adjustments at Centrepoint follow earlier diversions announced around Creek Metro Station, another site affected by the Blue Line development. RTA stressed that the measures are taken to ensure safety and minimise congestion during the construction period.

Blue Line project

The Dubai Metro Blue Line is one of the emirate’s most significant transport infrastructure initiatives, aimed at expanding the network and enhancing connectivity between residential communities, business hubs, and key transit points. Once complete, it is expected to ease pressure on Dubai Metro Red and Green routes and reduce commute times.

The expansion project of the iconic Dubai Metro, spanning 30 kilometres and including 14 stations, will have 28 trains in its network and will bring the current railway network to 78 stations and 131km.

The Dh20.5-billion project, which is set to generating over Dh56 million in profits, is expected to carry 200,000 riders in 2030 and see a rise to 320,000 passengers by 2040.

The transport network will carry 46,000 passengers per hour in both directions and is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the routes it serves by 20 per cent. The new line will connect nine key districts across the city — Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City — projected to be home to over one million residents, as outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Travel time along the route is expected to range between 10 and 25 minutes.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line will features 14 stations, including three interchange stations: Creek Station at Al Jaddaf on the Green Line, Centrepoint Station at Al Rashidiya on the Red Line, and International City 1 Station on the Blue Line, in addition to the iconic station located in Dubai Creek Harbour. The line includes nine elevated stations and five underground stations.