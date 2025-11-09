Dubai Metro Blue Line construction: Over 10 new traffic diversions planned

More than 10 new diversions are planned across Dubai to facilitate Blue Line station construction and ensure smooth traffic flow, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the authority said a total of 11 traffic diversions have been implemented so far as part of the Blue Line project.

On October 22, RTA announced a new traffic diversion in Dubai in the direction of International City 1 as part of Blue Line construction work. As part of the second stage of construction, the entrance from Ras Al Khor Road into International City 1 has been closed. In September, it announced the opening of a major traffic diversion at Centrepoint Metro Station, as the entrance to the multi-storey car park from Airport Road was closed.

Some other diversions were also announced by the authority for smooth traffic flow amidst ongoing construction work. Dubai Metro Blue Line will enhance the public transport network and seamlessly connect Dubai’s key districts, improving the quality of life and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

The Blue Line extends in two directions. The first begins at Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line in Al Jaddaf and runs through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, before reaching International City (1), which includes an underground interchange station. It then continues through International City (2) and (3), Dubai Silicon Oasis, and ends at Dubai Academic City. This section spans 21 km and comprises 10 stations.

The second direction starts from Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya, passing through Mirdif and Al Warqa and linking to the interchange station at International City (1). This section stretches 9 km and includes four stations. The project also features the construction of a depot and maintenance facility in Al Ruwayyah 3.

Public awareness strategy

RTA has developed a strategy to raise public awareness of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project. It familiarises residents, particularly those living near the project route, with the nature of construction activities and the various stages of work planned in their vicinity.

It also provides regular updates and information on upcoming traffic diversions through various media channels and social media platforms.

The authority added that its teams have carried out detailed field surveys across the areas within the project’s scope, a key step in engaging and informing residents about the project’s progress.

In addition, regular community gatherings are organised in all areas affected by the project to listen to and address public feedback and enquiries. The first session was held in October at Mirdif and Al Warqaa, during which the project alignment and planned traffic diversions for the next phase were presented.

25% boost to property prices

Highlighting the significance of the project for the other sectors, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Dubai Roads and Transport authority (RTA), projected that the total economic benefits of the Blue Line are estimated to exceed Dh56.5 billion by 2040, resulting from savings in time and fuel and a reduction in accident-related fatalities.

“It is also anticipated to boost land and property values by up to 25 per cent around Metro stations and reduce traffic congestion by 20 per cent along the corridors served by the Blue Line,” said RTA chief in a statement on Sunday.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, Dubai’s property prices have risen by up to 16 per cent as a direct result of the emirate’s transport and infrastructure projects, according to a McKinsey & Company study commissioned by the RTA.

Neighbourhoods linked to Dubai’s transport network, including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Business Bay, recorded gains exceeding the overall market average, highlighting the impact of improved accessibility and reduced travel times on property demand.