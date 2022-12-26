Dubai Metro and Tram obtain International Customer Experience Standards certification

Here are some presents to pick up for your loved ones without burning a hole in your pocket
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has obtained the International Customer Experience Standards (ICXS) certificate for the Dubai Metro and Tram.
The RTA represented by the Rail Agency and Keolis-MHI (the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram) achieved a rating of 87.20 per cent, which conforms to the international standard of the ICXS certificate.
This achievement cements RTA’s leading role in improving customer experience in public transport across the region.
Defining the business process and service delivery standards has helped Keolis-MHI to deliver world-class services to riders, which contributes to maintaining and improving these standards.
The ICXS is the only standard in the world that focuses on optimising the entire passenger journey while focusing on individual interaction and interface points, which is essential for a multi-system.
Keolis-MHI honoured its commitment to obtaining the ICXS accreditation by the end of its first year and plans to retain it throughout its partnership with the RTA. ICXS is an important accreditation that allows companies to maintain the highest standards in customer experience, thereby enhancing customers’ loyalty and happiness index.
Here are some presents to pick up for your loved ones without burning a hole in your pocket
Many companies in Dubai get involved in the festive mood by celebrating Christmas within their office premises
The traditional midnight service in Dubai started with a 45-minute carol singing session
After the complicated procedure, the twins are now breathing without ventilation, and their vitals are stable
Former vice-president Dr Epsy Campbell Barr says the best way to tackle challenges was through cooperation and collaboration
Ministry expresses condolences to families of the victims
Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia delivers his first X'mas message after assuming office in July
From putting out carrot and milk for reindeers to making kids wear matching pyjamas, here are some unusual traditions followed by expats