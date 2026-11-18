An air taxi vertiport in Dubai Marina has been completed and certified by the General Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

The site, next to the American University in Dubai, will connect to a second certified vertiport near Dubai International Airport (DXB).

RTA said that the flight is expected to take under 10 minutes, compared to about 35 minutes by road. Joby Aviation will operate the route, and commercial flights can begin once the remaining approvals are in place and the operator is ready.

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Dubai Marina is the second site in Dubai’s air taxi network to be completed and certified, after the vertiport near Dubai International Airport. The RTA and Skyports Infrastructure said that the two facilities will support what they describe as the world’s first permanent electric air taxi route between two vertiports.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, chair of the RTA’s Autonomous Transport and Aerial Taxi Committee, said that the route would give residents and visitors another way to travel between parts of the city. “We are taking an important step towards introducing a new mode of transport that complements Dubai’s existing public transport network and enhances connectivity between key destinations across the city,” he said.

Where is the Dubai Marina air taxi station?

The Marina vertiport is next to the American University in Dubai, a short walk from Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station. Its location gives passengers access to Dubai Marina and nearby employment districts, including Dubai Internet City.

The facility has one raised pad for take-offs and landings, a charger and a passenger terminal. It can handle up to 21,000 landings and 84,000 passengers a year, according to the release.

The site also has a dedicated area where an aircraft can be parked away from the pad, leaving it clear for another air taxi to take off or land. It is the second vertiport to be certified under the UAE aviation regulator’s rules for these facilities, after the airport site.

Where else will air taxis fly?

Two more vertiports are under development in Downtown Dubai and on Palm Jumeirah. Together with the Marina and airport sites, they will make up the initial four-stop network.

“With two vertiports now completed and certified, Dubai has achieved another global aviation first, putting in place the infrastructure for the world’s first permanent vertiport-to-vertiport electric air taxi route,” said Addison Ferrell, director at Skyports Infrastructure.

What happens before passengers can fly?

Joby Aviation has been conducting piloted electric air taxi flights in Dubai since June 2025. In November that year, it completed the UAE’s first point-to-point air taxi flight, travelling from its test facility in Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Joby’s aircraft can fly at speeds of up to about 320kmph. The company is continuing flight tests and preparing to operate from the two certified vertiports. The announcement gave no date for the start of passenger flights.

Joby Aviation said it was preparing to operate from the two certified sites. “As we now commission the vertiports and fly them with our aircraft, we move a step closer to introducing the service in Dubai,” the company said.