Dubai Mall Metro Station's bus, taxi service road to shut temporarily, RTA announces

The RTA has put in place an integrated traffic management plan to ensure public transport users can continue to access the station with minimal disruption

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 4 Jul 2026, 7:54 PM UPDATED: Sat 4 Jul 2026, 8:21 PM
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Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has announced a temporary closure of the bus and taxi service road at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station until the end of 2026.

According to the RTA, the road has been shut to facilitate the expansion of the station, which serves thousands of commuters every day, particularly visitors heading to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa.

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The authority said it has put in place an integrated traffic management plan to ensure public transport users can continue to access the station safely and with minimal disruption.

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Commuters have been advised to follow directional signs and adhere to the designated speed limits while travelling in the area. The RTA also urged residents to start their journeys early to allow extra travel time during the construction period.

Motorists can use alternative parking areas, as indicated by the RTA. The closed road will only be accessible for construction vehicles.

One of Dubai Metro's busiest stations, it is set for a major expansion with passenger capacity increasing by 65 per cent. The project will raise hourly capacity from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers and increase daily handling capacity to up to 220,000, easing pressure during peak periods such as New Year’s Eve and major holidays.

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